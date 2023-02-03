Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Clean Harbors traded as high as $131.35 and last traded at $130.59, with a volume of 227155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.30.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Harbors Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.