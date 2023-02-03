Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $44.00. The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 694398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,224 shares of company stock worth $2,439,984 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.