Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $44.00. The company traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 694398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,224 shares of company stock worth $2,439,984 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,957,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

