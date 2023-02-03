Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.65 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 713,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,106,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Specifically, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,994,384 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 6.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

