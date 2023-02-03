Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.12, but opened at $49.90. Match Group shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 2,430,957 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 141.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. New Street Research started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,743 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 350.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,854,000 after acquiring an additional 910,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 263.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 765,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.