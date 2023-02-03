Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $95.58 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 100587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

