Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 52,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the average daily volume of 32,587 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SPXS opened at $17.19 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

