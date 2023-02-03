Investors Purchase Large Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 64,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of 719% compared to the typical volume of 7,871 call options.
Shares of AI stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $27.62.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
