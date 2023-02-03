Investors Purchase Large Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 64,476 call options on the company. This is an increase of 719% compared to the typical volume of 7,871 call options.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 24.17% and a negative net margin of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.