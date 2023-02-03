Wells Fargo & Company Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 183,195 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 78,021 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.23 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

