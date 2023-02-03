Sirius XM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,473 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average volume of 17,123 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

SIRI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

