O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 557218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

