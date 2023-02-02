Virtu Financial LLC Sells 57,559 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,559 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.76.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $249.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average of $210.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

