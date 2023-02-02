Caterpillar’s (CAT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.76.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

