CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,247 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Barclays lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.