Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after buying an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 252,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.