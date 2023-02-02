Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $145.17.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $211.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

