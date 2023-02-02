TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Polaris worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.78 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

