Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Snap by 18.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Snap by 31.9% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Snap by 40.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Snap by 97.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

