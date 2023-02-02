NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $409.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.