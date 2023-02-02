Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $124.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

