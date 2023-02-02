Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 128,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $433.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.