TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,727 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

SYY stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.