Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $746,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

