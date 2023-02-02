Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 44,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $495,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 613,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1,213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

