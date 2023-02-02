Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

