Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,479 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP in the second quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.87 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.