The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 178.2% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,647 shares of company stock worth $4,239,972 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE HIG opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.