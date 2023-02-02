Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 640 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

