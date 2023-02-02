LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of Essent Group worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $204,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth $464,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 299.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.53%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

