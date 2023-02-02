Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $23,743,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 117.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comerica Trading Up 1.4 %

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.02.

Shares of CMA opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

