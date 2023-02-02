LSV Asset Management Has $25 Million Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.41% of WESCO International worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 135,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $152.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

