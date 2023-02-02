Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 193.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

