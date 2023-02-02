Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

