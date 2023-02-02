M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 238.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 212.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 248.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 233.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 206.4% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

