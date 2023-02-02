ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 13,256 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.62.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

