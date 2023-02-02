Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.