Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $246.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $247.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.46 and a 200-day moving average of $229.80.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

