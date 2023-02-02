Huntington National Bank Has $554,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yum China by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 135.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 733,505 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Yum China by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,341,000 after purchasing an additional 639,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Yum China by 214.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 886,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,945,000 after acquiring an additional 604,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $22,907,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.23 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $581,961. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

