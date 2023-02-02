Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,345 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.78.

AME opened at $145.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $147.01. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.