American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,451,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 248,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $30,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 935.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

