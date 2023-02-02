NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 789,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,065,742 shares.The stock last traded at $178.93 and had previously closed at $179.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 485,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $76,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

