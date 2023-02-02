Huntington National Bank Takes $961,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $66,723,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $62,334,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $72,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

