Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,701 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 568.9% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 381.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 312,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

