Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $559,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,619,000 after acquiring an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

