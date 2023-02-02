CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 382 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $193.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.77. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $211.83.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.