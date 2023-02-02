Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.83.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

