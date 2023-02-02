Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.88, but opened at $47.90. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 104,391 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

