Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.1 %

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.