LSV Asset Management Sells 21,800 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.