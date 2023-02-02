D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $951,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.7 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

WPC opened at $84.10 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

