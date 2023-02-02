Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 39,673 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 206,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPB opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

